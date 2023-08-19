 
Saturday August 19, 2023
Peshawar

Two killed as rivals trade fire

By Bureau report
August 19, 2023

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and one was wounded in a firing incident over a property dispute in Pawaka village on Friday.Police officials said that two groups led by Babar Khan and Ijaz had a property dispute that triggered an exchange of fire. As a result of which, they said, two people were killed and another injured. The officials said that two accused have been arrested while more raids were being conducted.