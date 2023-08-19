Ex-cops among 16 street criminals arrested

PESHAWAR: A police official on Friday claimed that 16 street criminals, including two former cops, have been arrested. Superintendent of Police of Faqirabad Muhammad Umar told reporters police had busted several street criminal gangs in the last few weeks. He said 16 members of different gangs were arrested in the last few days and snatched valuables recovered from them.

The official said most of the street criminals were addicted to ice (methamphetamine drug) who used to snatch valuables. The SP said two of the street criminals were cops who had been dismissed from service.