Lady doctor ‘roughed up’ at Nowshera hospital

NOWSHERA: A lady doctor, who served at the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera, got a case registered against a doctor and a clerk on the charges of beating her up.
Reporting the incident to the police, Dr Hameeda Shaukat, wife of Hameed Khan, a resident of Nowshera cantonment, told the Nowshera Kalan Police Station officials that she was serving at the Physiotherapy Department of the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex.
She said that she was performing her duty at the hospital when a lecturer from the Nowshera Medical College barged into her office along with a clerk and subjected her to torture.
The complainant said the people from her department rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion and expelled the two from her office. She said that she was beaten up and threatened with dire consequences. Meanwhile, the authorities constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter and take action against the two persons.
