HED KP team calls on HEC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department (HED) delegation, led by Secretary HED Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani, called on Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad at his office on Friday, says a press release.

Chairman of the Governor Inspection Team (GIT) Dr Saad Sikandar Khan, Advisor for Quality Assurance Prof Dr Shafiq ur Rahman and Director of Quality Assurance Imran Ullah

Marwat represented the KP team.

The HEC team was consisted of DG of Quality Assurance Agency Nasir Shah, Director of Accreditation Hakim Ali Talpur and Director of the Chairman’s office Asif Hussain.The meeting delved into a range of critical issues concerning higher education, with a special emphasis on the governance and quality challenges faced by universities in KP.

The participants engaged in thoughtful discussions on the way forward to address these concerns effectively.Dr Mukhtar Ahmad reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting HED KP. He pledged to foster a close and cooperative partnership, working hand in hand to elevate the standards of our higher education institutions.