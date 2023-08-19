Harassment of women at academia worries NCSW

PESHAWAR: National Commission on Status of Women’s Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Friday wrote a letter to the prime minister and pleaded with him to play an active role in doing away with the sexual and physical harassment of women in academia and other spheres of life.

“Women have been experiencing increasing incidents of sexual and physical harassment, even at universities and this is high time you should utilise your official position to end such gender-based crimes meted out to women, and transgender persons in our societies,” she said in the letter dispatched to caretaker prime minister and ministries and departments.

A press release said the letter, which has also been addressed and dispatched to the federal minister and secretary of Interior, governors and chief secretaries, chief ministers and Home ministers, inspector general of police Islamabad, and provincial police chief to implement a charter of demands to curb the increasing incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) perpetuated by mighty and powerful against women, girls, and transgender person.

The letter apprised the high-ups that suggestions forwarded to them by the commission were the crux of a meeting convened by Nilofar Bakhtiar in the light of increasing incidents of GBV across the country, particularly at educational institutions and heads of civil society organisations and gender experts.

The meeting was attended by the NCSW Secretary, Khawaja Imran Raza, former senators Seher Kamran, Shaukat Mukaddam, Babar Bashir, Shrafat Ali, Saba Gul Khattak and others.

The drafted charter, which might be helpful in curbing GBV should be to combat GBV, which according to the letter turned out to be a distressing pandemic, the NCSW has put forth a charter of demands to address these grave violations of human rights.

The letter urged the government to consolidate its prior and ongoing efforts in safeguarding vulnerable groups and swift and resolute measures were needed to eliminate violence and discrimination against all women, girls, and transgender persons in line with constitutional guarantees and international commitments.

The NCSW recommended that all educational institutions should adhere to the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 and take relevant measures including the establishment of inquiry committees, awareness-raising in their institutions, displaying the Code of Conduct and Anti-Harassment Act at workplace on their website as well as at prominent spots on campuses, and equipping female students with necessary skills and knowledge to report and take action against such incidents. The letter favoured the restoration of student unions at universities and academic institutions. “The students should also have representation in the Anti-Sexual Harassment Inquiry Committees at educational institutions,” it added.