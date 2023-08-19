MoU signed for technology transfer centre

Islamabad:China and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish China-South Asia Technology Transfer Centre-Sub Centre in Pakistan.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said that the Sub Centre would help strengthen bilateral technology transfer, enhance cooperation among enterprises, research institutes, and universities, as well as support cooperation in the pursuit of science, technology, and innovation (STI) for sustainable development under Belt and Road Initiative between the two countries, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Addressing the 3rd China-Pakistan technology transfer matchmaking workshop in Kunming, he said that Pakistan and China are now focusing on STI cooperation in areas of information technology and other emerging technologies, advanced and new materials, green transportation, renewable energy technologies, digital economy, smart cities, minerals and natural resources, biotechnology and modern agriculture.