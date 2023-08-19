ICCI hosts event to laud business community efforts in shaping economy

Islamabad:The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted an event to honour Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan, a businessman and philanthropist, for his contributions to business community and philanthropic endeavours. The ceremony showcased a documentary of Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan’s journey and his pivotal role in shaping business and humanitarian efforts, says a press release.

The event garnered the presence of notable figures including presidents from various sectors and unions within the Islamabad community, esteemed personalities from the real estate realm, members of the Islamabad Developer Associations, scholars from different domains, prominent media anchors, as well as students and aspiring young entrepreneurs. The occasion saw a gathering of over 500 individuals representing a wide spectrum of fields.

The ceremony featured notable speakers from the business community, including Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (President of ICCI), Khalid Iqbal Malik (chairman Founder Group ICCI), Faad Waheed (senior vice president ICCI), Engr. M Azhar ul Islam Zafar (vice president ICCI), Mirza Muhammad Afridi (Deputy Chairman Senate), and many other distinguished individuals. Present among the attendees were his sons Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (CEO of The Centaurus and former president of ICCI) and Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan (Senior Vice President of Sardar Group).

Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan himself took the stage to share insights from his transformative journey. Beginning in 1976, his journey spans 47 years, marked by accomplishments that have not only redefined Pakistan’s business landscape but also left an indelible mark on Gulf nations.

During the period of 1984 to 1987, Al Tamimi navigated with limited resources, operating a catering division in partnership with an American global company, employing around 150 individuals. In 1987, Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan assumed leadership of the catering division, a role he continues to excel in as Group President and managing director. History bears witness to his unparalleled rise to prominence within Gulf countries in an impressively short span. Under his visionary stewardship, the group has expanded to encompass eight companies, harbouring a 30,000-strong workforce and an extensive fleet of assets spanning the GCC.

Among these employees, around 13,000 are of Pakistani origin, a testament to Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan’s efforts in facilitating their employment through visas granted over the past 47 years from Saudi Arabia. This number is projected to rise to 35,000 by year-end, with Pakistani employees contributing to the company’s success by remitting Rs8-9 billion annually to Pakistan.

TAFGA, under Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan’s astute leadership, offers a diverse range of services including catering, operations & maintenance, construction of temporary facilities, manufacturing, facility management services, and more. The visionary also established a non-profit Training Institute within the TAFGA Group, training over 2,800 Saudis with fundamental skills and academic knowledge, enhancing their employability.

Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan’s philanthropic ethos shines through his contributions during crises, including support for the Mian Nawaz Sharif Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro scheme, earthquake relief, and the Diamer Basha Dam Fund. His latest endeavour, the Umme Ilyas Hospital in remote AJK, epitomizes his commitment to healthcare access and job creation.

Recognising his extraordinary contributions, the Pakistani High Commission in Riyadh nominated Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan for the Sitara-e-Pakistan award, acknowledging his impact on foreign investment and employment opportunities for Pakistanis. His legacy resonates through reshaping industries and fostering national and global welfare.