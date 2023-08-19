Two held for running LPG, petrol agencies

Rawalpindi:Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.
The police spokesman, Gunjmandi and Saddar Wah police arrested two namely Bilawal and Haider for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies. Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.
