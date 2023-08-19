Caretaker Minister Nadeem Jan briefed on health issues

Islamabad:After taking oath on Thursday Dr. Nadeem Jan, Caretaker Federal Minister took charge of his office on Friday. Federal Health Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and officers welcomed the Health Minister. Dr. Nadeem Jan held introductory meeting with Ministry of Health’s officers and heads of departments.

The Federal Minister for Health said we will use all skills to meet the challenges in the health sector. We have to work day and night for the welfare of the people of this country, he said. Health sector is our first priority and improving the health sector is my mission, Dr. Nadeem Jan added.

He said he will make every effort to solve the problems of the people in a short period of time on priority basis and expressed his resolve commitment to serve the country and nation. Public welfare projects will have to be completed on fast track, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

“We will ensure effective measures to protect people from diseases and epidemics. Ministry of health basically aims to protect the human right to health”, he said and advised officers to work with dedication to realize the aspirations of the people.

“We will strive to lay the foundation of revolutionary welfare projects of public interest in the health sector”, he maintained. The meeting was attended besides Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, by Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman, Director General Health and senior officers.