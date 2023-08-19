Campaign for well-being of senior citizens launched

Islamabad:The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday launched an awareness campaign for the well-being of senior citizens of the capital.
Pakistan has taken some very positive steps in the form of legislation for the protection of the rights of older people. The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizen Bill, 2021 was enacted by the government to set up a fund for the well-being, comfort, and dignity of the senior citizens residing in the Islamabad Capital Territory in order to fulfil its international responsibilities being a member of the United Nations (UN).
According to the bill, “It is the duty of the state to provide protection, either directly or by means of an institution established to provide financial assistance to senior citizens.”
