Flour crisis due to wheat quota shortage

Rawalpindi:The caretaker Punjab government has failed to release wheat quota to millers resulted a poor man is buying ‘Atta’ in ‘black’ in exorbitant rates. A common man is buying a 15-kilogram flour bag at Rs2,150 to Rs2,300 which is unaffordable for over six months.

Government has fixed ex-mill prices of 40-kilogram wheat at Rs3,900 but not releasing wheat quota to millers. The millers were purchasing 40-kilogram wheat privately from open market in rate of Rs4,750 to Rs4,800.

The Deputy Director (Food) Ghulam Abbas Mehar said that Punjab government not releasing wheat quota to millers. “How we could release wheat quota without government permission,” he said. He said that we could not do anything on the price hike of ‘Atta’ because we are not providing wheat to millers. He said that he was trying to convince Punjab government to start issuing wheat quota immediately to reduce the price of flour in open market shops.

The poor segment of society was dancing on the fingers of ‘Atta’ wholesale dealers and retail shopkeepers and buying flour in skyrocketing prices. Some of shopkeepers were selling a 15-kilogram ‘Atta’ bags at Rs2,500.

The government and flour mill owners have failed to resolve the flour crisis for over six months and there is every likelihood that if government did not start issuing wheat quotas to millers, flour prices will further increase in open market shops in the coming days. The millers were purchasing wheat (privately) from the open market and selling flour bags at the price of gold.

All Pakistan Flourmill Association (APFA) Chairman Asim Raza told ‘The News’ that government yet not released wheat quota to millers. If government not released wheat quota to millers, people will buy ‘Atta’ more and more expensive in coming days. The millers are buying wheat privately in skyrocketing rates therefore public buying flour bags in exorbitant prices, he said. He said that caretaker government has left public in the lurch while poor people committing suicide in absence of necessary item ‘Atta’, he denounced.

He also said that why PDM government spent Rs60 billions in free ‘Atta’ campaign. If government really wanted to provide any kind of relief of public they should float this huge amount in open market. Government should start releasing wheat quota to millers otherwise it will create an uncertain situation among people, he warned.