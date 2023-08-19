JI protests against increase in POL prices

Islamabad: Like other parts of the country, the activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged protest demonstrations in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad against increase in prices of petroleum products.

JI Islamabad organised protest demonstrations in the federal capital at three different locations. Central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa and traders’ leader Kashif Chaudhry led demonstrations.

Addressing protestors, Mian Aslam regretted that following increase in tariffs electricity, gas and water, the Government dropped petrol bomb on poor masses while taking the prices to record high. He was of the view that increase in petrol prices coupled with raise in electricity and gas tariffs would bring a storm of inflation and hike in rates of essential commodities.

The JI ameer Syed Arif Shirazi and other local leaders including Syed Uzair Hamid, Arshad Farooq and Malik Azam led a protest demonstration on Murree Road near Marir Chowk.

The protestors while carrying banners and placards raised slogans saying that the last Govt had already approved decisions for increase in tariffs and increase in petroleum prices by giving all powers to the caretaker regime. JI central ameer Sirajul Haq had given the call for countrywide protest against increase in petroleum prices.