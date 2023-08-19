 
Saturday August 19, 2023
Lahore

Symposium

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2023

LAHORE:An international symposium on 'Nanotechnology for Green and Sustainable Development' was held at the UET on Friday. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean of Natural Sciences and Humanities Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Rafique, Prof Dr Farhat Yasmeen, Prof Dr Aneela Anwar and a number of persons from academia and industry attended the event.