Saturday August 19, 2023
Lahore

LWMC starts planting trees

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2023

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company continued a series of environment-friendly initiatives along with the daily cleaning operation. As per the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, massive tree plantations have been started outside all temporary collection points of LWMC and adjoining areas. Babar Sahib Din said regarding the plantation campaign that saplings are being planted under environmental safety measures.