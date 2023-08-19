LWMC starts planting trees

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company continued a series of environment-friendly initiatives along with the daily cleaning operation. As per the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, massive tree plantations have been started outside all temporary collection points of LWMC and adjoining areas. Babar Sahib Din said regarding the plantation campaign that saplings are being planted under environmental safety measures.
LAHORE:An international symposium on 'Nanotechnology for Green and Sustainable Development' was held at the UET on...
LAHORE:Dozens of young and veteran martial arts players belonging to Atta Butt Dojo's Martial Arts Organisation...
LAHORE:President of Pakistan People's Party Lahore Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that the high level commission of...
LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed discussed proposed...
Kahna Police have arrested three suspected members of a dacoit gang. Reportedly, three motorcyclists had committed a...
Nine people died, whereas 1,165 were injured in 1,154 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...