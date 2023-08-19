Three suspects held

Kahna Police have arrested three suspected members of a dacoit gang. Reportedly, three motorcyclists had committed a robbery bid on Pancho Road. The victim made a call on 15. A Chowki Industrial Estate police team responding to the call chased the suspects, and arrested them near Jhaidoo Pulli. Police also recovered Rs100,000 cash, two mobile phones and other valuables. The arrested suspects were identified as Sawister, Salman and Amjad.
LAHORE:An international symposium on 'Nanotechnology for Green and Sustainable Development' was held at the UET on...
LAHORE:Dozens of young and veteran martial arts players belonging to Atta Butt Dojo's Martial Arts Organisation...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company continued a series of environment-friendly initiatives along with the daily...
LAHORE:President of Pakistan People's Party Lahore Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that the high level commission of...
LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed discussed proposed...
Nine people died, whereas 1,165 were injured in 1,154 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...