Three suspects held

Kahna Police have arrested three suspected members of a dacoit gang. Reportedly, three motorcyclists had committed a robbery bid on Pancho Road. The victim made a call on 15. A Chowki Industrial Estate police team responding to the call chased the suspects, and arrested them near Jhaidoo Pulli. Police also recovered Rs100,000 cash, two mobile phones and other valuables. The arrested suspects were identified as Sawister, Salman and Amjad.