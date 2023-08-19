 
close
Saturday August 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Nine die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2023

Nine people died, whereas 1,165 were injured in 1,154 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 609 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 556 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.