Saturday August 19, 2023
Man hit to death

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2023

LAHORE:A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a train in the Misri Shah area. The victim Sajid, a resident of Misri Shah, was trying to cross the train track when a train hit him. The victim received serious injuries and died. His body was moved to morgue.