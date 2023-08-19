Health Insurance Programme being improved: minister

LAHORE:Caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram has said that improvements are being made to the Universal Health Insurance Programme. Private hospitals are also being monitored regarding universal health insurance in Punjab.
He stated this while talking to State Life Insurance Company Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain here Friday. They discussed improvement in health card services.
The minister said that we want to deliver the benefits of universal health insurance to the original beneficiaries. Further improvements are being made to the Universal Health Insurance Programme. Private hospitals are also being monitored regarding universal health insurance in Punjab. He said that all over the world the rich to the poor and healthy people support the sick. We are bringing transparency to the universal health insurance programme. The Universal Health Insurance Programme is also being audited. State Life Insurance Company Shoaib Javed Hussain said that the State Life Insurance Company would fully cooperate with the Punjab govt regarding the health insurance programme. Instructions have been issued to the officers concerned for redressal of complaints regarding the Programme.
