Importance of preserving Ravi’s ecosystem stressed

LAHORE:The Ravi River is an important lifeline of the Lahore region and preserving its ecosystem and managing its water should be a key priority for the government given that failure to do either could impact the lives of millions of people, participants in a field visit organised by the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) and a beverage company were told on Friday.
The joint field visit aimed to assess the current state of the river and lay the groundwork for collaborative solutions. The team embarked on an insightful journey along the riverbanks, closely observing its flow, water quality, and the surrounding ecosystem.
LAHORE:An international symposium on 'Nanotechnology for Green and Sustainable Development' was held at the UET on...
LAHORE:Dozens of young and veteran martial arts players belonging to Atta Butt Dojo's Martial Arts Organisation...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company continued a series of environment-friendly initiatives along with the daily...
LAHORE:President of Pakistan People's Party Lahore Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that the high level commission of...
LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed discussed proposed...
Kahna Police have arrested three suspected members of a dacoit gang. Reportedly, three motorcyclists had committed a...