Importance of preserving Ravi’s ecosystem stressed

LAHORE:The Ravi River is an important lifeline of the Lahore region and preserving its ecosystem and managing its water should be a key priority for the government given that failure to do either could impact the lives of millions of people, participants in a field visit organised by the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) and a beverage company were told on Friday.

The joint field visit aimed to assess the current state of the river and lay the groundwork for collaborative solutions. The team embarked on an insightful journey along the riverbanks, closely observing its flow, water quality, and the surrounding ecosystem.