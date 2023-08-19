Christian community leaders meet CM

A delegation of Christian community leaders called on the CM at the Chief Minister's Office. Addressing the Christian community representatives, Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the distressing incident in Jaranwala, underscoring that Friday sermons have consistently emphasised the minorities rights in accordance with Islamic teachings and the wisdom of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He reaffirmed that Pakistan, envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, stands unwavering against such tragic occurrences. In order to ensure the lasting prevention of such incidents, a comprehensive policy is being formulated.

The CM assured the delegation of proactive efforts to swiftly restore the affected churches to their original condition. Additionally, assessments are being made to gauge the extent of damages to destroyed houses, and financial assistance will be provided to affected families.