CM, US envoy discuss cementing bilateral ties

LAHORE:US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole held a farewell meeting with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday. During the meeting, they engaged in discussions matters of mutual interest and the enhancement of bilateral relations.

Makaneole conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the people and province of Punjab, expressing his sentiments about his visits to all districts.

The outgoing Consul General's tenure was lauded by Mohsin Naqvi who highlighted the invaluable contributions made by him towards strengthening bilateral relations during his time in Lahore. Notably, the cooperation extended by American entities, including USAID, in critical sectors such as health, was commended by the chief minister. Also, he informed that efforts were under way by the Central Business District Authority to establish a long-pending diplomatic enclave, signalling a positive step forward. William K Makaneole conveyed his admiration for Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team. He expressed his delight in having the opportunity to explore various districts of Punjab and engage with its people.