WHO, US health authorities tracking new Covid-19 variant

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation and US health authorities said on Friday they are closely monitoring a new variant of Covid-19, although the potential impact of BA.2.86 is currently unknown.

The WHO classified the new variant as one under surveillance “due to the large number (more than 30) of spike gene mutations it carries”, it wrote in a bulletin about the pandemic late on Thursday.

So far, the variant has only been detected in Israel, Denmark and the United States. The US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed it is also closely monitoring the variant, in a message on the social platform X. There are only four known sequences of the variant, the WHO has said.

“The potential impact of the BA.2.86 mutations are presently unknown and undergoing careful assessment,” the WHO said. Francois Balloux, professor of computational systems biology at University College London, said the attention attracted by the new variant was warranted.