Swedish govt considers allowing police to stop desecrations of Quran

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s government is considering changing the Public Order Act to make it possible for police to deny permission for acts such as burning the Holy Quran but only if they threaten national security, it said on Friday.

Sweden raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level on Thursday, saying it had thwarted attacks after burnings of the Holy Quran and other acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims.

Insults towards public figures or against religions are protected by Sweden’s far-reaching freedom of speech laws and the government rules out changing them.

However, Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer said on Friday he would appoint a commission to look into giving police wider powers to deny acts such as Holy Quran burnings.

“Of course, general international dissatisfaction or vague threat should not be enough it must be about serious and qualified threats,” Strommer told a news conference.

He added it could give police the power to select a different location for a protest or to dissolve it. An Iraqi living in Sweden has damaged several copies of the Holy Quran in recent months.

The decision to appoint a commission met with immediate scepticism from several political parties, including the government’s support party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.