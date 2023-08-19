Bakhtawar crosses all hurdles on way to World Games

ISLAMABAD: Dr Bakhtawar Khalid Kayani will become the first blind woman archer to carry the Pakistan flag at the World Games 2023 starting at the University of Birmingham arena from August 24.

Though the game of archery has just started taking its roots in Pakistan, making headway in the field of archery for the blind is a rare achievement in many ways.

Bakhtawar, a V-2 archer in all probabilities, would become the first female Asian Blind woman to unleash her archery talent at the Games especially meant for blind archers.

In the men’s category, Mohammad Tanvir world No 2 has yet to depart for the UK. “In all probabilities, Tanvir will get his visa by Monday,” secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Zulfikar Butt said.

Zulfikar had all praise for Bakhtawar whose exposure at the Games would set fresh trends for the country’s sports.

“It is never easy to cross all the hurdles to get a chance to earn distinction of representing the country at the World Games. I think the credit must go to Bakhtawar and her family to ensure her participation.

The federation contributed a bit in ensuring her participation that could not have been possible without hectic efforts made for her entry into the Games.”

Organised by the International Blind Sports Association, the World Games would be the debut opportunity for Bakhtawar to enter an arena where she could earn laurels for the country in months and years to come. As a young dental student, Bakhtawar earned a silver medal with three distinctions, displaying her academic prowess.

Even though in her 2nd year of dentistry, life took an unexpected turn when she began losing her eyesight due to Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Despite this formidable challenge, with unwavering support from her family, she redefined her path, transitioning to the development sector and later on to the public sector.

Presently, she is pursuing an MBA in hospital services management while actively working in a private hospital. Amidst her professional journey, a newfound passion for archery ignited within Bakhtawar.

Recognizing the transformative power of this sport, especially for the visually impaired community, she embraced archery as a personal motivator.

Her belief that "if she can do it, anyone can" became the driving force behind her ambition to elevate this passion to an international stage, ultimately representing Pakistan.

The road to the World Games 2023 was riddled with challenges, demanding Bakhtawar to step out of her comfort zone and embrace growth.

A crucial catalyst in her journey was the unwavering support of Habib Bank Limited, whose substantial contributions propelled her towards achieving her dream.

Dr. Bakhtawar’s aspirations also garnered the backing of prominent organizations such as the Al-Shifa Foundation of North America, Youth Impact, and numerous individual contributors.

These socially conscious entities recognized the potential for positive societal impact through nurturing high-potential individuals like Dr. Bakhtawar.

As the World Games 2023 unfolds in Birmingham, Dr. Bakhtawar Khalid stands not only as an athlete but as an embodiment of courage, determination, and the resilience of the human spirit. Her journey serves as an inspiration to individuals worldwide, highlighting the power of perseverance in surmounting challenges and transforming dreams into reality.