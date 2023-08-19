Hamza not overage, WSF declares

KARACHI: World Squash Federation (WSF) said on Friday it found no evidence that world junior champion Hamza Khan was overage for his category. The WSF issued an update on Friday with regards to Egyptian Squash Federation’s request to confirm the age of Hamza Khan for the under-19 category.

“After the Egyptian Squash Federation request, the WSF began extensive consultation with experts, including the WSF Medical Commission and the International Olympic Committee. “This consultation found no evidence that the age of 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan of Pakistan is different to the one listed on his official passport,” stated WSF.

“The WSF has been advised that there is no medically recognised procedure that can measure an individual’s age without a significant margin of error.

“It has been noted that Mr Khan has competed in official international junior events for a number of years and has had the same date of birth registered on every occasion”.

The WSF closed the matter after informing the Egyptian Squash Federation and the Pakistan Squash Federation about the outcome of its investigation. Hamza had defeated Egypt’s Muhammad Zakarya in the final to win the World Junior title.

Following Hamza's win, the Egypt Squash Federation questioned the age of the Pakistani player and requested WSF to investigate the matter.

Hamza is the first player to win the event from Pakistan after Jansher Khan, who clinched the title 37 years ago.

Egypt squash authorities had alleged that Hamza was overage, PSF replied that it is a professional organisation and conducts all required tests before sending a player to any age-group event.