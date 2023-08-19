 
Saturday August 19, 2023
Sports

CAS International Squash in November

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan will host the CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship in Islamabad from November 30 to December 4. The draw of the event is of 24 places including eight seeds and three wildcards. The last date of entries is October 17.