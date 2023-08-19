CAS International Squash in November

ISLAMABAD: Dr Bakhtawar Khalid Kayani will become the first blind woman archer to carry the Pakistan flag at the World...
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said on Friday he was delighted to have Kylian Mbappe back in his squad...
SYDNEY: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday that women should "pick the right fights" to "convince us men...
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association President Zahir Shah has demanded early requisition of the Pakistan...
KARACHI: World Squash Federation said on Friday it found no evidence that world junior champion Hamza Khan was...
SYDNEY: A Women´s World Cup that has broken records on and off the pitch will reach a suitable climax on Sunday when...