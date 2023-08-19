Pak youth have talent: Martial arts gold medallist

KARACHI: Pakistani gold medalist in world martial arts games Dilawar Khan Sanan has said that Pakistani youth have potential and they can bring laurels to the country if appropriate government support is provided to them in the field of sports.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted in his honor here at a local hotel, Dilawar said that private sector should also come forward to support the talented players of the country.

Karachi University student Dilawar Khan Sinan, who won the gold medal in the 13th world martial arts games in 77 kg category held in US, said that he felt proud for achieving the milestone for the country although there was lack of resources and government patronage in the sport. He thanked his sponsor for supporting him to achieve the gold medal in martial arts games.