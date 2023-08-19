SBP offers Punjab Stadium for Cambodia qualifier

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Friday officially informed Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee that it was ready to give Punjab Stadium, Lahore, for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Pakistan and Cambodia on October 17.
"Yes we have received a written initial consent from the SBP and we are thankful to them," an NC source told The News on Friday. "We will now visit Punjab Stadium next week to know about the facilities the venue has," the source said. NC had requested SBP for providing them the Punjab Stadium for the purpose a few days ago.
