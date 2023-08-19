BCCI earns nearly $300 million from 2022 IPL

NEW DELHI: India´s cricket board banked nearly $300 million from last year´s iteration of its Indian Premier League, newly published financial documents have revealed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the richest governing bodies in global sport, owing largely to the runaway success of the flagship Twenty20 tournament.

The IPL has made millionaires of its top players and generated billions from media rights since its inception in 2008, spawning numerous copycat leagues in other cricket-loving countries in the years since. Annual reports for the five years to 2021-22, published on the BCCI website Thursday, showed the board had amassed a surplus of 320 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) as of April 2022.