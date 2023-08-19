McIlroy, Harman share lead at rain-hit BMW Championship

CHICAGO: Second-ranked Rory McIlroy and British Open champion Brian Harman sank stunning 17th-hole birdie chip shots to share the lead after Thursday´s opening round of the PGA Tour´s BMW Championship, the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, and US left-hander Harman, who captured the Claret Jug last month at Royal Liverpool, fired five-under par 65s at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago.

That was good enough for a one-shot lead over five Americans -- Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, world number one Scottie Scheffler and reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark -- plus England´s Matt Fitzpatrick, last year´s US Open winner.

McIlroy, who won his third Tour Championship last year, made a tricky chip from the left rough that bounced through a bunker at the par-4 17th and set up his incredible 40-foot birdie chip from behind the green. "Got lucky. Got through the bunker," he said. "Certainly wasn´t expecting to make three when the tee shot was in the air. It was a nice one to make. It was a great bonus."

Only minutes later, Harman holed a birdie chip from 32 feet at 17 to match McIlroy for the lead. That was after sinking a 42-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th. "Drove it pretty good," Harman said. "When I missed, I got a little lucky to get it back into play. Chipped in twice, made some putts, played a pretty solid round."

In addition to a $3.6 million top prize, 50 players are chasing a spot in the top 30 in season points to qualify for next week´s Tour Championship in Atlanta.