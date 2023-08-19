CITY PULSE

Diptych

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Diptych’, the show will run at the gallery until August 22. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Juloos

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a theatrical play marking the final performance of third-year students. Penned by Badal Sircar and directed by Fawad Khan, the play titled ‘Juloos’ will run at 8pm until August 20 at Studio 2. Contact 0300-0802397 for registration and more information.