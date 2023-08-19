PPP leader gunned down in Orangi laid to rest

A local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who was gunned down in an act of target killing in Karachi’s Orangi Town neighbourhood was laid to rest on Friday.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Islam Masjid near the Khalil Market in Orangi Town and attended by a large number of people, including politicians. The slain political leader was later laid to rest at a local graveyard in Orangi Town.

His supporters also shouted slogans against the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of his killers.

Muhammad Hussain was the president of the PPP’s Orangi Town youth wing. Police believe that his murder was a target killing. “Three armed men came close to the victim and opened fire on him,” Iqbal Market SHO Rizwan Qureshi told The News. “Two more of their companions also stayed in some distance as a backup.”

The officer said that the suspects fired around 15 to 16 bullets, of which 10 hit the victim, killing him on the spot. “No doubt, this was an act of target killing apparently on a political basis but nothing could be said exactly until the investigation is completed.”

The SHO said the case would be registered after the funeral and burial process was complete. The caretaker Sindh chief minister, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, also took notice of the incident and directed the Sindh inspector general of police to arrest the killers of Hussain.

After the killing, the PPP leader’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where PPP workers and the Orangi Town chief of the party, Jamil Zia Abbasi, reached and condemned the incident.

Waqar Mehdi, the general secretary of the Sindh PPP, stated that Hussain was targeted outside the PPP office in Lal Shahbaz Nagar, Orangi Town. He said the assassination of an active worker of the party had caused deep sorrow among the party leaders and workers.

He demanded that the culprits be apprehended and given appropriate punishment.