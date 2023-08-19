Cattle trader shot dead in Surjani Town

A cattle farmer was shot dead by armed bandits in the Surjani Town area on Friday evening. The incident prompted outrage, leading to a protest organised by the victim's family and local residents near the Northern Bypass.

Ibrahim, the 40-year-old son of Jan Muhammad, fell victim to the brutal attack within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Khuda Ki Basti, near the well-known Pakistan Hotel in Surjani.

According to police reports, Ibrahim, a resident of the SITE Superhighway area, was engaged in the business of selling cows. On that fateful Friday evening, he was en route to his destination, with buffaloes loaded onto his Suzuki pickup. As he passed through the aforementioned location, two robbers on a motorcycle attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

In a desperate bid to escape the robbers, Ibrahim accelerated his vehicle, trying to evade the impending danger. Unfortunately, the assailants caught up with him, opening fire and inflicting grave injuries. After the shooting, the robbers fled the scene, leaving Ibrahim wounded.

Ibrahim was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where medical personnel fought to save his life. Despite their best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.