Alvi calls interviews of candidates for National Skills University VC’s post

President Dr Arif Alvi has called interviews of candidates for the post of vice chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad on August 22 at the President's House.

The search committee has selected three names for the Skills University Islamabad’s VC. Among them are a former vice chancellor of the Technical University Khairpur, Dr Madad Ali Shah, vice-chancellor of the University of Poonch, Rawalakot, Dr Zakaria Zakir, and former dean of COMSATS University Islamabad, Dr Sohail Asghar.

Moreover, the president has returned the summary of three names for the post of vice chancellor of the Allama Iqbal Open University with objections. The three names for Allama Iqbal Open University included former vice-chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor Khawaja Farid University Rahim Yar Khan Dr Sulaiman Tahir and Acting Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Prof Nasir Mehmood.

On the issue of the Allama Iqbal Open University, the president asked why the summary has been sent again and why an advertisement has been published again.

In addition to this, the stage of interviews for the selection of the rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad has also been completed.

President Dr Arif Alvi had interviewed three candidates -- Dr Samina Malik, Dr Muhammad Ilyas and Dr Muhammad Tahir Khalili -- for the election of the rector of International Islamic University Islamabad a month ago, but the summary has been stopped. All the three candidates belong to the International Islamic University Islamabad.