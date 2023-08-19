Rangers, police arrest two ‘key Daesh militants’

Paramilitary Rangers, in collaboration with police, carried out a joint operation based on intelligence information and arrested two highly wanted terrorists affiliated with the banned militant organisation Daesh (ISIS) in Gadap Town of Karachi on Friday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the alleged terrorists were identified as Farmanullah alias Ehtisham alias Ali alias Rehmatullah and Dawood alias Amir Sahib. Hand grenades and weapons were also seized from their possession during the operation.

The spokesperson said Farman Allah alias Ehtisham alias Ali alias Rehmatullah is a key figure within Daesh, actively involved in terrorist activities in border regions and inside Karachi. The suspect had been sought by the law enforcement agencies for his involvement in several acts of terrorism.

One of his associates, Sikandar, had been apprehended in Karachi in 2020, while Farmanullah had managed to escape to Afghanistan. He had returned to Karachi from Afghanistan a while ago in disguise. Sikandar, his close associate, had been eliminated in confrontations with security forces, the spokesperson added.

Dawood alias Amir Sahib had connections with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and recently switched allegiance to Daesh after leaving the TPP, the spokesperson said and added that he had been working alongside Farmanullah alias Ehtisham alias Ali alias Rehmatullah to reorganise the group.