PPP, JI teams visit St Patrick’s Church for solidarity after Jaranwala incident

A delegation of the Pakistan Peopless Party, led by its Karachi chapter president and former Sindh minister Saeed Ghani, visited the St Patrick’s Church and met Bishop Benny Mario Travas on Friday for expressing grief and showing solidarity with the Christian community following the recent Jaranwala tragedy in Punjab.

The PPP delegation, while expressing resentment at the arson attack on churches in Punjab, said the sorrowful incident was a conspiracy to tarnish Pakistan’s image in the outside world.

Ghani assured Bishop Travas that the PPP fully stood with the aggrieved Christian community of the country in this hour of grief.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had always emphasised that the members of the religious minorities in the country should be extended full protection and freedom to practise their religion as per the constitution.

Ghani said that Islamic teachings stood for honouring and protecting worship places and holy books of all religions. He mentioned that some 140 persons allegedly involved in the Jaranwala incident had been arrested by the Punjab police under terrorism charges.

Ghani said religious minorities were fully protected in Sindh as the government and public would foil any attempt to target the worship places of any religion. He said the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights for the followers of all religions in the country.

He said the Muslim neighbours of the affected Christian locality in Jaranwala, and nearby Ulema, had tried to avert the tragic incident.

Ghani said the Punjab police should have been performing their duties more diligently to foil such attacks on minorities. He demanded that an impartial inquiry should be conducted for ascertaining the possible negligence of police in the incident.

Bishop Travas said that such tragic incidents targeting minorities in the country shouldn’t be repeated. He said the terrorists involved in such heinous acts shouldn’t t be released after their arrest in order to frustrate their plans.

JI delegation

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited the St Patrick's Church in the Saddar area to express solidarity with leaders of the Christian community, including Bishop Benny Mario Travas, against the backdrop of the Jaranwala tragedy.

JI Karachi deputy chief Muslim Pervez, Minority Leader Younus Sohan Advocate, Deputy Secretary Information Sohaib Ahmed and others accompanied the JI city chief during the visit.