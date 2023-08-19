IO files final charge sheet against PTI leaders, activists in May 9 rioting case

Police have submitted a final charge sheet against leaders and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a case pertaining to rioting following the arrest of party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

The investigating officer submitted the charge sheet before the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts in the case lodged at the Shah Faisal Colony police station.

It has been forwarded to the ATC-XV judge, who is hearing cases registered against PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in violence and arson attacks on public and private properties and causing terror on May 9 in different areas of the port city.

The IO has placed former MNA Faheem Khan, ex-MPAs Raja Azhar and Adeel Khan in Column II with red ink, which means they are absconding.

Former MNA and PTI Karachi chapter president Akram Cheema, along with 12 other suspects, has been placed in Column II with blue ink with the IO, recommending to the court to discharge them from the case for lack of evidence.

Around two dozen suspects are currently in jail custody in the present case, while five, including Alamgir Khan, are out on bail. As many as eleven persons, including policemen and private persons, have been listed as witnesses.

The investigating officer stated that on the call and at the instigation of PTI leaders – Faheem Khan, Akram Cheema, Raja Azhar and Adeel Khan -- some 200-300 party activists came out in different areas carrying weapons and batons and chanting anti-state slogans. They forced closure of shops in the main market on Drigh Road and started damaging public and private property, causing terror among the public, he said, adding that when a police party reached the spot to disperse the protestors, they started pelting them with stones.

The case will now come up for hearing on August 19, Saturday, when copies of the charge sheet will be supplied to the suspects, who will stand trial.

The judge has already initiated proclamation proceedings against the three absconding PTI leaders – Faheem Khan, Adeel Khan and Raja Azhar – under sections 87 and 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

An FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. Similar cases had also been registered at different police stations over alleged violent protests following the arrest of PTi chief Imran Khan on May 9.