Indian fisherman’s body to be sent to his country

The body of an Indian fisherman who died in Karachi’s Malir district prison on August 6 will be transported to Lahore from where it will be sent to India via the Wagah border.

The body of the deceased fisherman, aged 35, had been earlier shifted to the Edhi cold storage in Sohrab Goth under the supervision of the Malir jail superintendent.

The Edhi Centre in Karachi confirmed to The News the shifting of the body to the cold storage in the wee hours of August 6. The centre was not aware of the cause of death.

It said the body of the fisherman was with them as trust, and the jail authorities would pursue the matter of handing over the deceased to India. The case number with the Edhi authorities is 272388.

The Edhi authorities said they will transport the body by air to Lahore from where it will be taken to India via the Wagah border.