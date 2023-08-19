Caretaker CM to form small cabinet with reputable names

Consultations have begun to induct ministers in the caretaker Sindh government but the size of the cabinet will be small. Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said this on Friday as he spoke to the media during his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said efforts were under way to form the caretaker provincial cabinet as soon as possible.

He added that he was grateful to God for the opportunity he had got to serve the people of the province for a short time. He said he was keen to play his role to contribute to the realisation of the Quaid-e-Azam’s dream for the country.

To a question, the caretaker CM said he had started meetings to form his cabinet. “In the first phase, a few names would be selected and then the process of cabinet formation would be completed in the second phase,” he said, adding that he was trying to select well-reputed people in his cabinet.

Justice (retd) Baqar said the rule of law and constitution were prerequisites for the improvement of governance. To a question about the possible delay in the general elections, the caretaker CM advised against being skeptical in this regard. “It is premature to discuss such a possibility at this stage,” he said and added that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the general elections and the caretaker government was bound to help it.

He, however, asserted that he would not be part of any unconstitutional arrangement. To another question, the caretaker CM denied having any information about initiation of an accountability process in the centre and provinces. “As a matter of fact, there should be accountability of everyone, including myself, you – the media and the government servants, but it must be done within the parameters of the constitution and by those institutions which have the requisite authority,” he said.

He remarked that accountability process should not be carried out with mala fide intentions. “During the 76 years of the history of the country, the accountability process has remained counterproductive and such gimmicks did not produce results,” he said.

Regarding the death of a minor female domestic servant in Ranipur after alleged torture, Justice (retd) Baqar termed the incident painful and shameful. He added that it must be investigated and prosecuted properly.

The caretaker CM also condemned the Jaranwala incident. “To set a church on fire is condemnable and it is an attempt to put the country's foundations on fire,” he said. Earlier, he laid a floral wreath on the Quaid-e-Azam’s grave, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.