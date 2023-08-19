A 10-year-old girl who worked as a maid for a ‘pir’ in Khairpur district of Sindh has been found dead. There has been widespread condemnation and the local authorities are taking strict steps. The main accused is behind bars, for now.
There might be hundreds and even thousands of such cases which are not reported. Strict punishment for the people who engage in such crimes may result in reduction of such inhumane incidents to some extent.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
Illegal and unregulated online lending platforms offer quick and easy money to unsuspecting borrowers, who end up...
There is a growing water crisis in the agriculture sector. As we stand at the precipice of an alarming situation, it...
In recent times, the country has seen a surge in tribal conflicts. The loss of Jan Muhammad Mahar, a prominent Sindh...
This refers to the letter ‘Condemnation’ by Vincent Welfred Khan . Unfortunately, heinous acts like the one that...
The dysfunctional sewerage system of Karachi, particularly in the Surjani Town, Nazimabad and New Karachi areas, is a...
Diabetes is growing at a rapid rate in our country, with around 33 million adults affected by the disease. This...