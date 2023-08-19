A 10-year-old girl who worked as a maid for a ‘pir’ in Khairpur district of Sindh has been found dead. There has been widespread condemnation and the local authorities are taking strict steps. The main accused is behind bars, for now.

There might be hundreds and even thousands of such cases which are not reported. Strict punishment for the people who engage in such crimes may result in reduction of such inhumane incidents to some extent.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi