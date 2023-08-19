Online sharks

Illegal and unregulated online lending platforms offer quick and easy money to unsuspecting borrowers, who end up stuck paying the exorbitant interest rates and hidden fees on these loans. The lenders often employ unethical and coercive tactics in order to collect their dues. According to reports, the authorities have blocked 43 such online platforms and arrested 17 suspects allegedly running illegal online loan schemes. This crackdown might have been prompted by the suicide of an individual who fell victim to these online loan apps and was unable to pay his heavy debt.

This is not an isolated case. Many people in Pakistan have fallen prey to these predatory online lending apps. These online loan apps pose a serious threat to borrowers and undermine the credibility of legitimate digital lending services, which have the potential to build a more inclusive financial system. The government must strengthen the regulatory framework and ensure transparency, privacy, fair practices and protect the rights of consumers.

Muhammad Ali

Karachi