No follow-up

This refers to the letter ‘Condemnation’ by Vincent Welfred Khan (August 18, 2023). Unfortunately, heinous acts like the one that took place in Jaranwala tend to be forgotten within a few days after condemnations from ruling elites.

The matter ends after the prosecution of a few culprits. There are hardly any follow-up measures to ensure that such horrendous acts are not repeated.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad