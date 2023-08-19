 
August 19, 2023
No follow-up

August 19, 2023

This refers to the letter ‘Condemnation’ by Vincent Welfred Khan (August 18, 2023). Unfortunately, heinous acts like the one that took place in Jaranwala tend to be forgotten within a few days after condemnations from ruling elites.

The matter ends after the prosecution of a few culprits. There are hardly any follow-up measures to ensure that such horrendous acts are not repeated.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad