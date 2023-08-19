Health crisis

Diabetes is growing at a rapid rate in our country, with around 33 million adults affected by the disease. This problem is driven by our unbalanced and unhealthy diets. The quality of oil used in our food is quite substandard.

The price of anti-diabetes medication has also skyrocketed, leaving many people unable to get better once they fall victim to the illness. We need to raise awareness about this issue and ensure medicines are available to those who need them.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu