The Wednesday attack on multiple churches in Jaranwala is condemnable. Since lawlessness has become a norm in the country, offences like what happened in Jaranwala have been rapidly escalating, making minorities more vulnerable and insecure. The state must take necessary actions against those who cultivate the seeds of violence and hatred for people from different faiths among people and must punish extremist elements responsible for spreading religious intolerance against minorities.

Ghulam Murtaza

Karachi