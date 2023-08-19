Hashtag for Fatima

Another day brings another hashtag, Pakistan’s elite continuing to present a picture of horror and crime. And that too against the most vulnerable – children of the poor. This time the victim is Fatima Furiro, a 10-year-old child who was found dead inside the haveli of an affluent pir in Ranipur, Sindh. CCTV footage recovered from the house shows the heart-wrenching final moments of the minor girl who is seen writhing in pain on the floor as the alleged employer sleeps. After social media outrage, the police have taken somewhat swift action and the accused is behind bars and an FIR has been registered against the people involved including a doctor who ruled that the child had died of natural causes. For many underprivileged boys and girls, torture at an unsafe work environment is a daily reality. There have been countless cases where domestic helpers have been tortured to death by merciless employers. More often than not, these children remain hostages inside the homes of their abusers, tragically relying on them to provide food and a paltry sum in the name of monthly salary so that their poverty-stricken families back home can have an income to run their households.

The Pakistan government has passed multiple child protection laws over the years, but low prosecution rates mean a crime like torture against children remains ignored till a big case makes some noise. Just a few weeks ago, a torture case involving 13-year-old Rizwana surfaced in Islamabad. The girl has narrowly escaped death but is still in the hospital. Details shared by her doctor should make the entire nation wonder why and how we reached this point of social degeneration. A day before the Fatima case surfaced, another case of torture was reported from Islamabad where 13-year-old Andleeb was allegedly tortured by her employer.

While there are child protection bureaus and volunteer services that work for the welfare of vulnerable children, the fact is that not all children have access to rescue services. Most children are sent to work at a young age; they cannot possibly stand up for themselves or gather enough courage to inform their parents about the torture they face. If we are serious about ending such violence, the state first needs to take action against the perpetrators. Their high station in life should not protect them from the consequences of their actions. This case should also lead us to think more deeply about the societal change that is needed. How is it ever acceptable for young children to be forced into work in the first place? How is it ever acceptable for anyone to be comfortable with the idea of a home that employs children almost like bonded labour? There is only one word for this: modern slavery. These children – mainly girls – are the prime targets of physical and sexual abuse because of the power their employers have over them, their parents too desperate or scared to take any action. It is in situations like this, where all power rests on one side, that the state has to act as the guarantor for the rights of the vulnerable.