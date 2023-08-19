Election enigma

With the caretaker cabinet now sworn in, the caretakers have the government – for now. The exact time-frame of this arrangement has been a matter for much debate and wonder over the past few weeks. As far as caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is concerned, his caretaker government does not have a perpetual mandate, but will try to lay some foundations where “we have a sense of continuation of national and international commitments”. Kakar and his team are in power for a limited time, but after the PDM government passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the caretaker setup is more empowered in terms of decision-making compared to previous caretaker governments. This was largely seen through the prism of continuation of projects regarding the country’s economy. PM Kakar has also said the interim government will fulfill the national and international commitments made by previous governments, especially mentioning the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). When amendments were being made to the Elections Act, many had pointed out that the caretaker government was being empowered so that the SIFC could go on with its work regardless of who was at the helm. While the economy does need a consistent effort, the real task will be that of an elected new government to steer the country out of the current and persistent economic mess.

The matter of how long this interim setup intends to stay – or is made to stay – is still up in the air. Now that the general elections look like they will be delayed because of the ECP’s delimitation exercise, there are natural speculations about the tenure of the caretaker setup. While caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has claimed that he will step down from his post right away if elections were to be held tomorrow, he has also said holding the elections is the sole responsibility of the ECP and the interim government is committed to full cooperation with the ECP to hold transparent and impartial elections across Pakistan. The caretaker government is saying all the right things but the proof of the pudding will eventually be when it comes to actually going through with the elections. Some analysts believe that elections will more than likely take place in February and before the Senate elections in March. But there is strong scepticism regarding this timeline too, with the idea that once the 90-day period – decreed by the constitution as the limit for when general elections need to be held post-dissolution – is over, there is no guarantee of elections for the next few months or even a year.

There has been justifiable growing concern about the delay in elections, wth the Pakistan Bar Council too urging the ECP to hold elections on time. The ball, of course, is in the ECP’s hands but political parties have now also come up with reservations over the schedule released by the ECP. Some from within the PPP have voiced those reservations by saying that, while there is no constitutional requirement to conduct delimitations, there is a constitutional requirement to hold elections within 90 days. To some the fact that a coalition partner of PDM government, which also signed off on the decision to hold the upcoming general elections as per the new census, is now raising concerns on whether or not the elections will take place even in February is an indication of fears that this setup may continue longer than expected. While all political parties should ideally be looking at elections on time as the main solution to the current political uncertainty, the PML-N may see February elections more favourably, since that would give them time to sort out the legal issues related to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Unfortunately, in a country like Pakistan where anything is possible, if elections are not held before the Senate elections in March 2024, then it is anybody’s guess whether they will take place or not. Needless to say, fragile though it may be, our democracy does not deserve that.