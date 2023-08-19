Ejaz unveils plan to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker commerce minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz as on Friday unveiled his plan to boost exports and industrial growth, especially in the garments sector, within the Special Economic Zone.

Dr. Ejaz, a prominent industrialist and economist, said his flagship projects would create jobs and enhance the country’s global competitiveness, according to a press release from the commerce ministry.

Dr. Ejaz set an ambitious target of increasing the country’s exports to $80 billion. "I am steadfast in my resolve to breathe new life into our commercial and industrial sectors," the statement quoted the minister as saying.