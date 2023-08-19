Ejaz unveils plan to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker commerce minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz as on Friday unveiled his plan to boost exports and industrial growth, especially in the garments sector, within the Special Economic Zone.
Dr. Ejaz, a prominent industrialist and economist, said his flagship projects would create jobs and enhance the country’s global competitiveness, according to a press release from the commerce ministry.
Dr. Ejaz set an ambitious target of increasing the country’s exports to $80 billion. "I am steadfast in my resolve to breathe new life into our commercial and industrial sectors," the statement quoted the minister as saying.
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs300 per tola on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold...
KARACHI: The rupee weakened by 0.29 percent against the dollar on Friday, approaching a record low, as dealers cited...
KARACHI: The Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry has asked the Sui Southern Gas Company to provide a stable...
KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. said on Friday it has suspended its motorcycle production for 14 days, the second...
KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited posted a profit before tax of Rs5.21 billion for the first half of 2023, up 179 percent...
KARACHI: Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oybek Arif Usmanov on Friday said that trade volume between Uzbekistan and Pakistan...