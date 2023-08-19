Gold prices rise Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs300 per tola on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs225,300 per tola.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs257 to Rs193,158. Gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,894 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker commerce minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz as on Friday unveiled his plan to boost exports and industrial...
KARACHI: The rupee weakened by 0.29 percent against the dollar on Friday, approaching a record low, as dealers cited...
KARACHI: The Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry has asked the Sui Southern Gas Company to provide a stable...
KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. said on Friday it has suspended its motorcycle production for 14 days, the second...
KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited posted a profit before tax of Rs5.21 billion for the first half of 2023, up 179 percent...
KARACHI: Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oybek Arif Usmanov on Friday said that trade volume between Uzbekistan and Pakistan...