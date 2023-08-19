Gold prices rise Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs300 per tola on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs225,300 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs257 to Rs193,158. Gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,894 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.