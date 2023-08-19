BQATI urges SSGC to ensure supply

KARACHI: The Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) has asked the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to provide a stable and consistent supply of gas for the industrial sector, especially for the continuous industrial units that require uninterrupted operations.

BQATI President Rasheed Janmohammed made the request during a meeting with SSGC Managing Director Imran Maniar at the BQATI office, according to a press release issued by the association.

Janmohammed appreciated the efforts of SSGC to reduce its line losses (UFG) and endorsed its policy of 75 percent gas and 25 percent RLNG for the industries. He also requested for a facilitation desk in the BQATI office to resolve issues and complaints of the industrialists.

He said that the current policy of twice a week closure of gas was creating a lot of impediments for the industries, especially for those that operate on gas gensets.

He also said that the cost of doing business was one of the major challenges in the current circumstances and urged for a rational pricing mechanism for gas and RLNG.

Maniar briefed the audience about the challenges faced by SSGC due to the depletion of gas from indigenous sources and the volatility of RLNG prices. He said that the long-term solution was to deregulate the gas sector and explore indigenous sources of gas, such as off-spec gas and tight gas reserves. He also said that SSGC had restructured its network in Karachi into 22 zones with empowered managers to deal with local issues effectively and efficiently. He said that SSGC had carried out a major campaign against gas theft in all sectors and completed a major rehabilitation project in DHA.

He assured the BQATI members that SSGC would try its best to facilitate the industries and agreed to set up a facilitation desk in the BQATI office. He also invited BQATI to visit SSGC’s head office and witness its operations and initiatives.