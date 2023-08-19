Soneri Bank’s profit before tax up by 179pc in H1 2023

KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited posted a profit before tax of Rs5.21 billion for the first half of 2023, up 179 percent from the same period last year, the bank said on Friday.

The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited, in their 199th meeting held in Karachi on August 16, 2023, approved the bank’s condensed interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2023.

The bank's profit after tax for the current period surged to Rs2.527 billion as against Rs545 million for the comparative period last year.

"In terms of PAT and earnings per share (EPS), this translates to an impressive growth of 363.93 percent year on year, with the bank’s EPS reported at Rs 2.2918 per share for the period ended 30 June 2023, as compared to Re0.4940 earned for the comparative period last year," the statement said.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew substantially by 94.71 percent to Rs10.124 billion for the current period, as against Rs5.200 billion reported for the same period last year, at the back of significantly improved spreads and prudent asset and liability management.

Non markup income (NMI) for the period also registered a healthy growth of 51.68 percent, with NMI reported at Rs2.888 billion as against Rs1.904 billion for the comparative prior period.

Non-markup expenses were reported at Rs7.057 billion for the current period as against Rs5.733 billion reported for the comparative prior period. Growth in expenses was kept restricted at 23.11 percent as compared to the prior period; which resulted from strict compliance of cost rationalization measures amidst unprecedented inflation levels. Moving ahead, the bank shall continue its focus on monitoring key cost control initiatives.

SNBL’s deposits registered an impressive increase of 15.75 percent when compared to the year-end 2022, growing to Rs474.143 billion at 30 June 2023, outpacing average industry growth levels. CASA mix improved to 79.43 percent at June 30, 2023 as against 79.19 percent at December 31, 2022. More importantly, the bank’s CA mix improved to 34.15 percent in June 2023 as against 32.73 percent at December 2022, with current accounts at a level of Rs161.928 billion at June 30, 2023 as against Rs134.080 billion at the year end.

The bank’s net advances portfolio stood at Rs185.908 billion as at June 30, 2023, 10.81 percent lower than the year end 2022 level. However, net investments witnessed a volumetric increase of Rs29.024 billion or 11.25 percent from the year-end balance of Rs258.007 billion, ending at Rs287,031 billion as at June 30, 2023. The board of directors appreciated the efforts of the management in meeting targeted key performance indicators (KPIs) amidst challenging times.